School massacre continues Texas’ grim run of mass shootings

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 4:22 am

AUSTIN (AP) — The gunman who killed 19 elementary school children and two adults in Texas added to the state’s grim recent history of mass shootings. More than 85 people have been killed in five of Texas’ worst mass shootings since 2017. The victims have included worshippers at a church, shoppers at a Walmart and drivers on a highway. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott made no immediate mention after Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde about how or whether Texas would respond to this latest mass shooting on a policy level. But since he became governor in 2015, the state has only gotten more relaxed when it comes to gun laws.

