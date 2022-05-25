Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 4:20 am

BREAKING NEWS: An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom. It was the nation’s deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. The assailant also killed two adults before he was killed by law enforcement. The shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Uvalde is a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio. It was the worst school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in late 2012.

