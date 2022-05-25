Today is Wednesday May 25, 2022
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 4:45 am
UVALDE (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom. It was the nation’s deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. The assailant also killed two adults before he was killed by law enforcement. The shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Uvalde is a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio. It was the worst school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in late 2012.

An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws. He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.



