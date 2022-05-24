Alabama lands ESPN 300 QB Eli Holstein, former Texas A&M commit

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 6:11 pm

By Blake Baumgartner

As the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher saga continues, Saban struck a blow Tuesday with Eli Holstein’s commitment to Alabama.

Holstein, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback out of Zachary High School in Zachary, Louisiana, is No. 59 on the ESPN 300.

Holstein originally committed to Fisher and Texas A&M in June 2021 but decommitted from the Aggies in March.

While Arch Manning remains the top uncommitted quarterback in the 300 (No. 1), Holstein was the third-ranked available signal-caller prior to committing to Alabama.

He becomes the fourth ESPN 300 recruit for the Tide, joining cornerback Jahlil Hurley, safety Elliot Washington and defensive end Yhonzae Pierre.

