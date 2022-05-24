Sheriff: Weapons found on school property in Emory

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 5:18 pm

EMORY — Rains County sheriff’s deputies responded to Rains High School on Tuesday when they received a report of a student in possession of a weapon on school property — and that led to the discovery of other weapons, according to our news partner KETK. The initial report came after a video of the student surfaced on social media depicting them with the weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, deputies searched a vehicle in the high school parking lot, where they recovered two handguns, a shotgun, and ammunition. It was also reported by the sheriff’s office that Rains ISD Police Chief Laci Brimer searched another vehicle at a different location, where more weapons were recovered.

Officials say once persons of interest were captured, deputies assisted with scene security and crime scene integrity. All sheriff’s deputies cleared the scene shortly after. Further details weren’t immediately available.

