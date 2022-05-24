Today is Tuesday May 24, 2022
Legendary comedians getting the action figure treatment

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 4:19 pm
The Nacelle Company

Lenny Bruce, Joan Rivers and Bill Hicks blazed their own trails for comedy before they passed on, and now they're blazing new ground: as action figures.

The trio is being immortalized in plastic -- though Rivers might have joked she already has been -- as part of the Nacelle Company's Legends of Laughter action figure line.

The figures are a pretty natural fit for the company behind the documentary series The Toys That Made Us and A Toy Store Near You, and its award-winning Comedy Dynamics label.

Each figure will come packaged with a QR code giving collectors access to a previously unreleased track from that artist, personally curated by the estates of Rivers, Hicks and Bruce.

In a statement, Melissa Rivers, Joan's daughter, joked, "I think the term, 'Action Figure,' may be a bit ambitious for a woman who considered making a martini exercise." She added, "Nonetheless, It is a treat to see my mother captured, and I do mean captured."

Preorders will start August 16, in celebration of National Joke Day, at NacelleStore.com.

