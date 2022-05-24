‘Doctor Strange’ bests ‘The Batman’, passes $800 million mark

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 3:19 pm

Marvel Studios

While comic book geeks might have technical reasons to disagree, Doctor Strange can beat Batman ... at the box office, that is.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might not have gotten the level of praise as The Batman seemed to, but the Sam Raimi-directed Marvel movie crossed the $800 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Matt Reeves' The Batman, it should be said, was no slouch, standing at some $760 million worldwide, enough to motivate Warner Bros. Discovery to green-light a sequel to the Robert Pattinson-led film.

The Doctor Strange sequel has officially become the second-highest-grossing film of the pandemic period, a distant second to Sony Pictures' nearly $1.9 billion-grossing Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Madness's Benedict Cumberbatch also starred.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

