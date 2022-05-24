ISIS plot to kill George W. Bush uncovered by FBI

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 3:13 pm

WASHINGTON. D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it thwarted an accused ISIS operative’s plot to kill former Pres. George W. Bush, according to a recently unsealed search warrant application. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Forbes, which obtained the application, reports the Iraqi man used the anonymous messenger WhatsApp to gather possible team members to carry out the assassination. According to the FBI search-warrant application unsealed in the Southern District of Ohio, the man said the plan was to get revenge for the U.S.’ 2003 invasion of Iraq. The warrant also indicates the man traveled to Dallas in November to scope out the Bush home, Forbes adds. The suspect, an Iraqi asylum-seeker based in Columbus, Ohio, inadvertently detailed his plan to an FBI informant in February, Bloomberg reports.

The FBI says the suspect claims to be a member of the "Al-Raed" group. NBC News reports he has been arrested. Forbes reports the U.S. Department of Justice had not provided comment on the matter as of Tuesday morning.

