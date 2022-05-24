Man gets 35 years for murder

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 12:34 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man draws a 35-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to murder on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, 22-year-old Demarkus Bircher entered guilty pleas to one charge each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested in January 2021 after Smith County deputies found two men shot in the Chapel Hill area: 48-year-old Argusta Stansell, a Winona native, and 41-year-old Kendrick Gill of Tyler. Both were taken to Tyler hospitals, but Stansell later died from his injuries. Bircher was sentenced to 35 years for his death. As part of his plea deal, he also received a 20-year sentence for the aggravated assault charge, but it will run concurrently with the murder charge.

