"That could be fun": See Chris Evans' assassin hunting Ryan Gosling's secret agent in 'The Gray Man' trailer

The first trailer has dropped for Netflix's most expensive film to date, the spy thriller The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

For the film, Evans reunited with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of four Marvel films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The film has a mustachioed Evans getting the order to "locate and destroy" Gosling's character, a secret agent so secretive he goes by the moniker The Gray Man.

"That could be fun," Evans' Lloyd says. "The man's got some street cred."

As proof, Gosling is shown dodging machine gun fire and RPGs, and dispatching henchmen in hand-to-hand fighting while obscuring himself with a smoke grenade.

"Are you hurt?" Ana de Armas' character asks him. "I think my ego's a little bruised," Gosling says in true action hero fashion.

Gosling's character is apparently in possession of a microchip MacGuffin; one scene in the trailer has a battered Gosling face to face with Evans. "You must be Lloyd," he says. "What gave it away?" Evans' character asks. "The trash 'stache. It just leans 'Lloyd,'" Gosling says, dropping a live grenade between their legs.

"Ballsy," Evans smirks, as they both dive for cover.

The trailer also showcases some amazing stunt work, including cars, gunplay, explosions and more, as "every wet team from here to Reykjavik" hunts Gosling.

"I can kill anybody," Evans later boasts to Billy Bob Thornton's character. "Maybe not 'anybody,'" the Oscar winner replies.

The Gray Man, which also stars former Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page, debuts in select theaters July 15 and on Netflix July 22.

