NET RMA launches new online map to help plan summer trips

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 11:37 am

TYLER – The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) has launched its new, user-friendly online map to keep drivers updated on lane closures and maintenance along Toll 49, according to a news release. Officials say just in time for summer, this new map tool comes with features to help East Texas residents plan their trips. NET RMA says that includes easily-recognizable icons, indicating construction, lane closures and/or accidents, the specific area of the road highlighted where work is being conducted, information on current and upcoming road updates, and a summary of completed roadwork. “We’re always looking to improve the customer experience on Toll 49,” said NET RMA Executive Director Glenn Green as quoted in the release. Drivers can stay updated on closures and road conditions on Toll 49 by visiting this link.

