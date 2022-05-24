Vin Diesel expands the “family”: Rita Moreno playing his grandmother in ‘Fast X’

In an Instagram post, Vin Diesel revealed he got his "dream" actor to play his character Dom Torreto's grandmother in Fast X: Rita Moreno.

Diesel took to social media alongside the EGOT-winning legend and co-star Michelle Rodriguez.

"It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile," the actor and producer said, adding, "I’m so blessed."

Moreno added, "You know what ... I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn't that nice?"

Diesel growled a sweet, "Awww!" in response.

Rodriguez added an enthusiastic, "Rita Moreno in the house, baby!"

