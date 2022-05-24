Today is Tuesday May 24, 2022
Tyler man arrested following shooting

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 9:57 am
Tyler man arrested following shootingSMITH COUNTY — A 22-year-old Tyler man has been arrested after an aggravated assault Monday night. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Garden Lake Road around 10:00 in reference to a shooting. The caller advised the suspect had fled the scene. Officials found the victim, Courtland Jamal Lyons, 25 of Athens, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A deputy administered first aid prior to arrival of UT Health EMS. Deputies began searching the area for the suspect, Zion Michias Jenkins, 22, of Tyler. Jenkins was located and arrested a short time later. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond has not been set. The condition of the victim is unknown.



