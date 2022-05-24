It’s easy being green: Mike Myers wishes he could make one ‘Shrek’ film a year

In a new video interview with GQ, Mike Myers runs through some of his biggest hits, from Wayne's World to Austin Powers, to the 2001 animated film Shrek.

While Wayne's World had something in common with Austin Powers -- in that Myers didn't think anybody except he and his family would like either of them -- Shrek especially resonated with the former Saturday Night Live actor.

"There's an emotional center there," Myers recalled of making the original film, which he saw as a "dramatic role."

He adds, "You know the old joke: 'I wouldn't want to be a member of a club that would have me as a member.' I have always felt that way. The concept of going from a self-loathing ogre to a self-accepting ogre was meaningful to me."

"I love playing Shrek," Myers continues. "If I had to do one Shrek a year I'd be thrilled."

The original Shrek went on to be a blockbuster, winning the first Best Animated Film Oscar and spawning three massively-earning sequels.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the newest film set in the ogre's universe, will debut in December.

Myers latest effort, the secret society comedy series The Pentaverate, is now streaming on Netflix.

