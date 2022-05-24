In Brief: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ hitting HBO Max on May 30, and more

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 7:57 am

Broadway legend and five-time Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury will receive the special 2022 Tony for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens, announced on Monday. “Angela Lansbury’s contributions to the stage are insurmountable,” they said in a statement. “[She] has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honor to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.” The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, airs live coast-to-coast, on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Julianne Hough and Darren Criss will host The Tony Awards: Act One, streaming live on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET...

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to debut on HBO Max on May 30, Warner Bros. announced Monday. The Secrets of Dumbledore finds Jude Law's titular character enlisting Magizoologist Newt Scamander -- once again played by Eddie Redmayne -- to lead an intrepid team of wizards to stop the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from seizing control of the wizarding world. Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as Grindelwald. The cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams. The film debuted in theaters globally on April 15, opening to $43 million at the domestic box office and a global tally of $193 million...

Station 19 alum Okieriete Onaodowan has been tapped to play the title role in AMC’s Demascus, according to Deadline. The comedic sci-fi series follows Demascus, "a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that might be the key to defining his truest self, per the outlet. Onaodowan will next be seen as a series regular in season three of Amazon’s Jack Ryan...

Amazon has given a two-season order to The Hospital, the animated sci-fi comedy from executive producers Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, the streaming service announced on Monday. The series follows Sleech and Klak -- voiced respectively by Greta Lee and Keke Palmer -- "aliens, best friends and intergalactically renowned surgeons -- as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops and deep-space STIs," per Amazon. "Risking their careers to take on a remarkable case, they put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement." The voice cast also includes Kieran Culkin and Sam Smith, along with Rudolph and Lyonne...

