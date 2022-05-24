Gas prices hit new high ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 7:26 am

(NEW YORK) -- As tens of millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for the holiday weekend, gas prices are continuing to soar.

Across all 50 states, gas prices are above $4 a gallon. The national average for gas now stands at a record high $4.59 a gallon.

But despite the rising costs at the pump, drivers are still filling up and planning to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

Nearly 35 million people are expected to drive more than 50 miles from their homes this weekend, according to AAA.

