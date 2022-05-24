Today is Tuesday May 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Embattled Texas AG Paxton faces George P. Bush in GOP runoff

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 4:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is putting his job and ability to withstand mounting legal troubles on the line in a Republican primary runoff against George P. Bush. The outcome Tuesday in America’s biggest red state will offer a gauge of how much weight the Bush name still carries in Texas, where the family’s roots run deep. Bush, who is currently Texas’ land commissioner, forced a runoff against Paxton during a crowded four-way primary in March. But despite coming in second, Bush trailed by 20 points. The wide gap underscores Paxton’s continued political durability despite being under felony indictment on securities fraud charges for seven years and a separate FBI investigation into allegations of corruption. Paxton has denied wrongdoing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design