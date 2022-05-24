Today is Tuesday May 24, 2022
Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 4:37 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home. The body of 25-year-old Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was found on May 11. Austin police issued a murder warrant for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong last week. The warrant affidavit says there was a possible romantic triangle involving Armstrong, Wilson and another professional cyclist who had been Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend. That man is not a suspect. Wilson, whose family says she recently decided to move from San Francisco back to her Vermont roots, was in Austin for a race.



