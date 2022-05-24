Today is Tuesday May 24, 2022
Abortion access a focus of Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2022 at 4:37 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the only anti-abortion Democrats remaining in Congress, will face progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros on in a runoff for the nomination in South Texas’ largest district. Cuellar has faced increased scrutiny over his views as he heads into the tightest race of his career against the 28-year-old immigration attorney. The primary runoff comes just weeks after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft showed the justices poised to overturn a constitutional right to abortion that has been in place for 50 years. In March, Cisneros forced the runoff after she came within 1,000 votes of Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent, in the primarily Hispanic district with a large Catholic population.



