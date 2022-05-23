Today is Monday May 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Wall Street ends higher following seven straight weeks of losses

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 3:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Wall Street ends higher following seven straight weeks of losses: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains.

Concerns about inflation have been weighing on the market and have kept major indexes in a slump recently. The S&P 500 is coming off its longest weekly losing streak since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2001. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design