Today is Monday May 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Vanessa Hudgens to host 2022 ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 1:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

tick, tick...BOOM! co-star Vanessa Hudgens has been announced as the host of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The event will be held live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. and will precede MTV's celebration of this year's reality shows, Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. More details on the later shows will be forthcoming, the network promises.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has grossed more than $1.8 billion, leads all other contenders with seven nominations for this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards. Euphoria, which also stars No Way Home's Zendaya, was a close second, with six.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design