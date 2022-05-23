Almost 100 roosters seized from Cherokee County cockfighting ring

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 4:56 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Nearly 100 roosters were seized from a Cherokee County cockfighting ring on Saturday night. According to our news partner KETK, deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity on CR 2638, and upon arrival, officials reportedly located evidence indicating that a cockfighting derby had taken place. Approximately 50 people were identified. According to officials, two trucks, nine trailers, and 97 roosters were seized. The case remains under investigation, with arrest warrants pending for landowners and individuals who were allegedly involved.

