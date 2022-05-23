Today is Monday May 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Almost 100 roosters seized from Cherokee County cockfighting ring

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 4:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Almost 100 roosters seized from Cherokee County cockfighting ringCHEROKEE COUNTY — Nearly 100 roosters were seized from a Cherokee County cockfighting ring on Saturday night. According to our news partner KETK, deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity on CR 2638, and upon arrival, officials reportedly located evidence indicating that a cockfighting derby had taken place. Approximately 50 people were identified. According to officials, two trucks, nine trailers, and 97 roosters were seized. The case remains under investigation, with arrest warrants pending for landowners and individuals who were allegedly involved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design