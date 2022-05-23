Today is Monday May 23, 2022
Henderson ISD: No danger after toy gun brought to middle school campus

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 4:55 pm
Henderson ISD: No danger after toy gun brought to middle school campusHENDERSON – Officials say no one was in danger Monday after a child reportedly brought a toy gun to Henderson Middle School. According to our news partner KETK, a statement from Henderson ISD says administrators discovered the toy on campus Monday morning. An investigation reportedly revealed that a student brought the fake weapon to campus and showed it to other students. Once the toy was discovered, employees “followed strict protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff,” according to the statement. Officials say there was not a disruption to class or campus activities, a full investigation is ongoing, and all appropriate disciplinary actions will be enforced.



