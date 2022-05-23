TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 4:55 pm

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 15. Flaggers will be controlling traffic. There will also be a herbicide unit in various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be widening pavement on FM 449 westbound from the Harrison County line to FM 2751. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click this link for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

