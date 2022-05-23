Final day is May 26 for SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 4:55 pm

GILMER — Thursday, May 26, is the final day for in-person assistance from SBA disaster recovery specialists at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center inside the Upshur County Courthouse in Gilmer. Officials say victims of the severe storms and tornado on March 21 can visit the location and get in person assistance to complete the application for a federally backed disaster loan to help cover uninsured losses for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private non-profits. The center is set up in the old commissioners meeting room, on the courthouse’s third floor. Hours are 8:30 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Online Assistance can be found here.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

