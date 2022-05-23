Today is Monday May 23, 2022
Starbucks announces complete withdrawal from Russia

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 11:47 am
mattjeacock/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Starbucks announced on Monday it is pulling its business from the Russian market.

The move comes after the coffee giant suspended all business activity in Russia in March following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

“As we mentioned on March 8, we have suspended all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products,” Starbucks said in a statement Monday. “Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market.”

The company said it “will continue to support the nearly 2,000 green apron partners in Russia, including pay for six months and assistance for partners to transition to new opportunities outside of Starbucks.”

Starbucks is one of multiple major U.S. and international companies that have put operations on hold in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine. Other companies that have suspended operations there include Pfizer, Apple, FedEx, McDonald's and Amazon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



