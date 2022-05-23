Palestine teacher killed coming back from Mavs game, students go to hospital

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 10:59 am

PALESTINE – A Palestine ISD teacher was killed late Sunday night while returning home from Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High, was driving back from the game with a group of students when their car was hit by another vehicle, according to the district. According to our news partner KETK, the students were taken to a Dallas hospital for treatment. It was not immediately clear where the accident occurred or how many students were in the car. The district said in a statement they had “limited information regarding the accident” but they extend their “condolences to Coach Coyne’s family, friends and students.”

Go Back