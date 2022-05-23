Today is Monday May 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Palestine teacher killed coming back from Mavs game, students go to hospital

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 10:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Palestine teacher killed coming back from Mavs game, students go to hospitalPALESTINE – A Palestine ISD teacher was killed late Sunday night while returning home from Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High, was driving back from the game with a group of students when their car was hit by another vehicle, according to the district. According to our news partner KETK, the students were taken to a Dallas hospital for treatment. It was not immediately clear where the accident occurred or how many students were in the car. The district said in a statement they had “limited information regarding the accident” but they extend their “condolences to Coach Coyne’s family, friends and students.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design