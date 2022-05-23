PGA Championship: Justin Thomas rallies to win, Tiger Woods withdraws

(TULSA, Okla.) -- Justin Thomas stunned fans on Sunday, coming from behind to win the 2022 PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After starting the day down seven strokes, Thomas, 29, rallied and bested Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to take home the title, his second PGA championship.

But before the spotlight shifted to Thomas, many were watching Tiger Woods, who ended up dropping out of the tournament Saturday following a career-worst round.

Woods, 46, withdrew from the competition after three rounds, posting a 9-over 79.

Despite a strong early start, it appeared Woods’ right leg, which he had surgically repaired following a car accident last year, was bothering him as the tournament progressed.

