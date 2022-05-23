Today is Monday May 23, 2022
Letitia Wright explains how ‘Black Panther’ sequel “honors” Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 10:06 am
Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright dropped some hints to Variety about the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and how all involved are honoring the original film's star, the late Chadwick Boseman.

Wright plays Shuri, the genius sister to Boseman's King T'Challa, and rumor has it she'll be taking on the mantle of Black Panther, as Boseman will not be recast.

Wright suffered an injury on the set of the film that was severe enough to cause changes to production to the Marvel Studios film. She says cast and crew soldiered on, as a tribute to Boseman, who died in 2020 at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

"We committed everyday to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced," Wright told Variety from a red carpet event at the Cannes Film Festival. "And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team."

She added, "It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it's jam-packed with exciting stuff."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



