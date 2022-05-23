Today is Monday May 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New Van Zandt County sheriff sworn in

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 10:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


New Van Zandt County sheriff sworn inVAN ZANDT COUNTY — In Van Zandt county, a public swearing in ceremony was held at the courthouse for Sheriff Joe Carter. According to our news partner KETK, Carter has been in law enforcement for more than three decades and says he is excited to continue serving Van Zandt county in this new and now permanent role. “I’ve been in law enforcement for 38 years, just trying to catch up on what’s going on over there, what direction we need to go, what needs to be worked on and trying to make sure everything gets covered,” said Sheriff Joe Carter. Carter stepped into this position following former Sheriff Steve Hendrix’s resignation after being indicted on charges of providing false statements to police. Those charges were dismissed Friday morning.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design