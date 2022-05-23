In Brief: ‘High School Musical: The Musical’ getting fourth season, and more

Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: the Series has been picked up for a fourth season ahead of the season three premiere, the streamer announced on Friday. Disney also announced July 27 as the premiere date for season three, which will follow the students of East High to sleep-away camp for a summer of "campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." Disney also shared a first-look clip with original HSM cast member Corbin Bleu, appearing as himself in a guest role. He joins series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Kate Reinders, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein and Mark St. Cyr. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

Euphoria's Alanna Ubach has joined the cast of Seth MacFarlane’s Peacock comedy series Ted, based on his popular film franchise, according to Deadline. Ubach will play Susan Bennett, a "selfless and almost pathologically sweet woman" who "sees the world through naive, rose-colored glasses." In addition to MacFarlane, who reprises his role as the voice of the titular foul-mouthed teddy bear, Ubach joins series regulars Georgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes...

Colin Cantwell, the concept artist who designed the iconic Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-wing fighter, TIE fighter and Death Star, died Saturday at his Colorado home, Sierra Dall, his long-time partner, tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 90. Cantwell’s other film credits include special photographic effects for 2001: A Space Odyssey, technical dialogue for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and computer graphics design consultant for WarGames. Stars Wars is a property of Disney, the parent company of ABC...

