Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 5:55 am

AUSTIN (AP) — It’s been nearly seven years since Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted on felony securities fraud charges. But there’s still no sign of when a trial will happen as Paxton is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday. He’s in a primary runoff with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who has made the criminal accusations against Paxton a centerpiece of his campaign. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys say the delays are not due to any “improper influence” by Texas’ top law enforcement officer.

