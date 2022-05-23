Today is Monday May 23, 2022
Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2022 at 4:15 am
EAGLE PASS (AP) – In one of the busiest corridors for illegal border crossings, Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans are released with ease to pursue asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, Hondurans struggle to be allowed to pursue asylum after entering the country. The opposite fortunes illustrate the dual nature of border enforcement under pandemic-era limits on seeking asylum, known as Title 42 authority. President Joe Biden wanted to end them Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact. Some nationalities are heavily affected by Title 42, while others aren’t.



