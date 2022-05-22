Vick won’t play for Fan Controlled Football, says he’s staying retired

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2022 at 5:54 pm

By ESPN.com

Michael Vick is going to stay retired.

The former NFL quarterback was going to return to the football field to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to a Reuters report, but the 41-year-old tweeted Sunday that he’s going to stay on the sidelines.

“I hung ’em up in 2015 never to return again,” Vick tweeted Sunday. “Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement.”

Fan Controlled Football is an eight-team league that plays seven regular-season games and its playoffs at a single indoor, 50-yard field in Atlanta. Gameplay is seven-on-seven with fans being able to call plays.

Vick starred for the Atlanta Falcons after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2001 draft. His career came to a halt after he pleaded guilty to charges for his involvement in a dog-fighting ring. He returned to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 after nearly two years in prison. In 2010, he became the Eagles’ starting quarterback and earned Comeback Player of the Year honors. After four years in Philadelphia, Vick played for the New York Jets in 2014 and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 before officially retiring in 2017.

Had Vick played he would’ve been another notable name to join Fan Controlled Football following Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens, who each enjoyed stints in the second-year league. Vick had not been assigned to a team.

Go Back