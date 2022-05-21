Kilgore child hospitalized after hit-and-run crash while riding bicycle

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2022 at 4:37 pm

KILGORE – A child was hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle, the Kilgore Police Department said. According to our news partner KETK, the driver failed to stop and render aid. Luckily, others stopped to assist. According to Kilgore PD, a friend of the bike rider gave police officers details of what happened and they were able to find a vehicle that matched the description at a nearby apartment complex. “No matter who’s fault it may or may not be, you are required to stop and render aid,” Kilgore PD said in a Facebook post. “Always call 911 to report it and summons assistance. Even if you aren’t at fault, but don’t summons aid you may be charged with a crime.”

