Tyler man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter of Tyler Legacy senior

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2022 at 4:30 pm

TYLER — The Tyler man who was charged with intoxicated manslaughter in a wreck that killed a Tyler Legacy high school senior has been indicted. According to our news partner KETK, Jason Charles, 24, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on March 24 on the charge of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle. Charles was originally charged on Jan. 14 in the death of Lily Thornburgh after she succumbed to her injuries in a late-night wreck on Broadway Ave. She was just shy of 18.

