‘Multiple people’ injured in shooting in northern Indiana

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2022 at 4:24 pm

(GOSHEN, Ind.) -- "Multiple people" were injured in a shooting in northern Indiana Saturday, police said.

The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time, the Goshen Police Department said on Facebook.

"Based off of information that officers have obtained, it is not believed there is any danger to the public related to this incident," the department said.

The shooting occurred on the south side of Goshen Saturday afternoon, police said. No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

