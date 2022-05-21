Suspected killer found unresponsive in Houston jail, dies

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2022 at 4:24 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man charged with killing his wife has died after being found unresponsive in the county jail in Houston. The sheriff’s office said 39-year-old Benjamin Pierce of Katy was found in a one-person cell just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Pierce was in custody on a murder charge in the Friday death of his wife, 41-year-old Leslie Pierce.

