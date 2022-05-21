Meals on Wheels of Tri-County struggles after decrease in funding

May 21, 2022

PALESTINE — East Texas nonprofits are struggling to stay afloat in today’s sluggish economy. According to our news partner KETK, the Tri-County Meals on Wheels in Palestine previously received $2,000-$3,000 per month in donations and now they only get about $1,000 per month. The organization serves Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk counties. The community fears the program is going to close because of the significant decrease in funding. They are having to pull money from other places within the ministry and reach out to city officials for help. “We have the gas that’s increasing, the food prices increasing, everything is increasing except the funding sources,” said Executive Director Ruby Taylor. “I decided to compose a letter and send it to each county judge, letting them know of our need.” Tri-County Meals on Wheels has lost nearly $85,000 in local funding due to the effects of the pandemic. Some of the people they serve, solely depend on Meals on Wheels to eat everyday. The program does get government funding but that only accounts for 43%, the rest is on them so they are asking for help from the community.

