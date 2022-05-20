Cubs unveil statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2022 at 6:09 pm

By JESSE ROGERS

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs unveiled a statue of six-time 20-game winner and Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins during a ceremony outside Wrigley Field on Friday morning.

Jenkins, 79, was in attendance with family as the sculpture was unveiled next to those of other former great Cubs.

“The statue is sitting beside my fellow teammates, Ernie [Banks], Billy [Williams] and Ronnie [Santo],” Jenkins said during the ceremony. “Believe me, I’m humbled.”

Jenkins played for the Cubs from 1966 to ’73, and then again from 1982 to ’83. He threw 154 complete games as a Cub, as well as a career-high 325 innings in 1971.

He’s one of 11 pitchers in MLB history with 4,500 innings pitched, to go along with more than 3,000 career strikeouts. He finished in the top six in Cy Young voting six times, taking home the award in 1971.

“I was looking at some of his stats, the 20-win seasons, they just jump off the page to me,” Cubs manager Davis Ross said. “What a big deal it was to get one [20-win season] of those in my playing era. Kudos to him.”

Ross noted the innings pitched as well. Jenkins threw 289 innings or more in six consecutive seasons.

“I think about what he might do to me if I took him out in the fourth or fifth inning,” Ross joked.

— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) May 20, 2022

Go Back