Thomas’ second straight 67 lifts him to top of PGA Championship leaderboard

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2022 at 6:07 pm
By ESPN.com

Justin Thomas shot a second consecutive 67 at the PGA Championship, relying on superlative iron play to handle windy Southern Hills and move ahead of first-round leader Rory McIlroy at 6 under for the tournament.

Thomas made birdie Friday at the par-4 10th, his first hole of the day, and was still 1 under for the round when he reached the par-5 fifth. He made birdie there, then three straight pars before another birdie at the difficult par-4 ninth.

That left him a shot ahead of McIlroy, who began his second round with Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods an hour later.

McIlroy was the first-round leader after shooting 65 during the morning wave Thursday. Spieth began the day 2 over while Woods was at 4 over, leaving him hovering around the cut line.

Woods acknowledged after opening with a 74 on Thursday that the right leg he severely injured in a car crash 15 months ago caused him problems. His limp was evident as he walked down the fairway after his first tee shot Friday.

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka also shot 67 during the early wave Friday, bouncing back from a disappointing 75 in the opening round to get within the projected cut line. Cameron Tringale shot 68 and was 2 under for the championship.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.



