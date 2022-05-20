Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates 25 years of marriage to Matthew Broderick

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated 25 years of marriage with fellow actor Matthew Broderick Thursday with a sweet Instagram post.

The Sex and the City alum, 57, shared a black and white photo of the two embracing, as well as a picture of their wedding invitation, dated May 19, 1997.

"Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife," she wrote in the caption.

The post garnered love from celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Molly Shannon, Amy Sedaris and Ali Wentworth, who commented, "Oh that is BIG!!! Happy Anniversary! Sending so much love!"

Parker's best friend and Bravo host Andy Cohen commented on the image, as well.

"What a couple," Cohen wrote.

Parker's And Just Like That... and Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis also chimed in, writing, "Happy Anniversary to you two unique people who have made beautiful union."

Parker and Broderick, 60, are currently starring together on Broadway in the play Plaza Suite, which follows three couples -- all played by Parker and Broderick -- confronting a series of comedic obstacles inside New York City's famed Plaza Hotel.

The couple share three children together: 19-year-old son James and 12-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

