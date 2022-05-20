Today is Friday May 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge dismisses lawsuit against Musk, Tesla, and Twitter fan

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2022 at 3:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN FRANCISCO (AP/Staff) — A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud and defamation lawsuit filed by a Tesla investor against Austin-based CEO Elon Musk, the company, and a Musk supporter. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Donato in California threw out the case filed by Aaron Greenspan. The judge ruled that the case fell short of making plausible claims. Among other things, Greenspan alleged that Omar Qazi, a Musk fan, defamed Greenspan in a series of tweets. Greenspan alleged the tweets were part of a coordinated campaign praising Tesla and attacking critics. Donato ruled that Greenspan didn’t state facts backing up allegations that Qazi was acting as an agent of Tesla or Musk.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design