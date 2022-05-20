Today is Friday May 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rick Bowness won’t return as coach of Dallas Stars

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2022 at 3:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Rick Bowness will not return as the coach of the Dallas Stars. He had been their head coach for nearly three seasons, leading them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this season. Bowness was not under contract past this season. The 67-year-old coach says he is stepping away to allow the organization the opportunity to go in a different direction. Assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal, and Todd Nelson are also out. Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design