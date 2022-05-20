Update on Smith County bridge construction projects

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2022 at 3:43 pm

TYLER — Smith County Road 289, south of New Chapel Hill, is back open to traffic after a two-month bridge replacement project. According to a news release, CR 289, also known as Wolfe Lane, now has a new, wider concrete bridge with railing. The bridge project is part of a federal program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said the County is only required to pay about five percent of the project. Davis said under the same construction contract, a wooden bridge on CR 2110 will also be replaced with a concrete bridge. That project, east of Arp, will begin this coming week and is expected to last about three months. CR 2110 will be closed during the construction project and detour signs will be placed in the area.

