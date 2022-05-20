Today is Friday May 20, 2022
New executive director for Leadership Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2022 at 3:44 pm
New executive director for Leadership TylerTYLER — Leadership Tyler has selected Wendy Frizzell as its new executive director. Leadership Tyler is a non-profit organization whose stated goal is equipping leaders to enrich the Tyler community. Frizzell was a member of Leadership Tyler’s Core Program Class 31. According to a news release, she has an extensive background in marketing and development in the non-profit and healthcare industries. Frizzell will assume the role on May 23. She will be responsible for the planning and management of Leadership Tyler’s three programs and oversee all other operations of the organization. You can learn more about Leadership Tyler here.



