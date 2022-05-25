Today is Wednesday May 25, 2022
MPO Transportation Policy Committee meeting scheduled for May 26

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 2:13 pm
MPO Transportation Policy Committee meeting scheduled for May 26TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Transportation Policy Committee will hold a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, May 26, at 2 p.m., at the Tyler Development Center’s Large Conference Room on W. Ferguson Street, across from City Hall. The committee will consider adopting revised performance measures and targets related to system performance and the FY 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The Tyler Area MPO coordinates transportation planning for the greater Smith County area. Click here and here for more information on the items to be considered. More information about the MPO is available here. Residents can contact the MPO by calling (903) 531-1175 option 5.



