Memorial Day event at Teague Park featuring Gov. Greg Abbott

Memorial Day event at Teague Park featuring Gov. Greg AbbottLONGVIEW — Gov. Greg Abbott will highlight a community-wide Memorial Day event May 30 at Teague Park in Longview. The City of Longview, Gregg County, and the Boy Scout Troop 201 Alumni Foundation will host what’s termed A Day of Thanks and Remembrance. The event will include a main ceremony featuring Abbott, a flag retirement ceremony, free lunch, and more. The main ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Military and law enforcement recruiters will be on hand, and there will be opportunities for COVID vaccinations and blood pressure checks. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and umbrella and can spend time exploring the park’s Veterans Memorial Plaza. Click here for more details.



