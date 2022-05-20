Netflix’s hit teen show ‘Heartstopper’ renewed for two more seasons

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2022 at 10:07 am

Netflix

Heartstopper fans got double the good news on Friday.



The hit Netflix teen show has officially been renewed for seasons two and three. The series, based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, debuted in April and has since launched its young cast to social media stardom.



The LGBTQ-themed series follows the love story between two British teens: the shy, nerdy Charlie Spring, played by newcomer Joe Locke, and the popular rugby player Nick Nelson, played by Kit Connor.

Heartstopper has been embraced by critics, as well as fans, scoring the elusive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also topped Variety’s Trending TV chart over the past four weeks. In its first week of release, Heartstopper racked up 1.05 million engagements on Twitter.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back