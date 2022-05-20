In Brief: ‘Barry’ re-upped for season 5; Jason Momoa doing ‘Shots!’, and more

Four shows into its third season, HBO has renewed Barry, the dark comedy starring Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, for a fourth season, the premium cable channel announced on Thursday. Hader won an Emmy for playing the titular character, a depressed hitman from the Midwest who's sent to Los Angeles to kill an aspiring actor, but decides instead to ditch his life of crime to become an actor himself. Fellow Emmy-winner Henry Winkler co-stars, along with Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg and Anthony Carrigan...

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is attached to star in the Universal Studios action-comedy Shots! Shots! Shots! according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details are being kept under wraps, but the film, which Momoa will also co-produce, is described as "a family-centric adventure that has tones of James Cameron’s True Lies, Liam Neeson’s Taken franchise and recent Paramount hit The Lost City," per THR...

Scott Eastwood is returning to the Fast and Furious franchise with Fast X. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Suicide Squad co-star will be reprising his role as Little Nobody, the government agent assistant he played opposite Kurt Russell's mysterious Mr. Nobody in the series' eighth installment...

Veteran stage and screen actor John Aylward, best known playing Dr. Donald Anspaugh on ER and former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin on The West Wing, died Monday at his home in Seattle, according to Deadline. He was 75. Aylward’s death was confirmed by his wife, Mary Fields, to his longtime agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs. Aylward had been in declining health, according to Fields. In addition to his TV work, Aylward most recently appeared in such films as Instinct, A Million Ways to Die in the West, The Way Back and Water for Elephants...

